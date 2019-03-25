Fire Marshals detonate explosives connected to Maryland man who ingested cyanide in open court 20 years prior

Deputy Maryland State Fire Marshals detonated explosives that were found Sunday in Frederick County and believed to have belonged to a man who died after he ingested cyanide in open court about 20 years ago.

Howard County Police said a passerby found a container Sunday with bomb-making materials and a loaded handgun in a wooded area of Linganore in Frederick County. Police also located a series of documents that they said connected the devices to Alan Bruce Chmurny, who once lived about a half-mile from the scene, according to a Howard County police news release.

Chmurny, a 57-year-old chemist in Frederick, died in Sept. 2001 about a day after he swallowed a cyanide pill in open court.

At the time, a jury had convicted Chmurny of trying to poison a former coworker by pouring mercury into the vents of her car as part of a long-term stalking case that culminated with his arrest, the release states. The woman was not harmed in the incident.

Chmurny was facing a maximum penalty of more than 30 years in prison for the crimes.

“We are glad that these dangerous materials were discovered and could be destroyed safely,” said State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci in the release. “It was quite a surprise to learn they were connected to an old criminal stalking case in which a woman could have been seriously harmed.”

At the time, The Baltimore Sun reported Chmurny’s death was not unprecedented. In a Montgomery County case in the early 1980s, a man and woman, who apparently had a suicide pact, swallowed cyanide crystals after the man was sentenced to pre-release detention for a petty drug charge, the Sun reported.

