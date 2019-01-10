Maryland attorney general creates hotline for reporting child sexual abuse

Maryland’s Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Thursday the creation of a hotline where people can report child sexual abuse.

Victims of an abuser associated with a school or place of worship, or anyone with knowledge of such abuse, can call the Office of the Attorney General Child Sex Abuse Hotline at 410-576-6312 or email report@oag.state.md.us.

Callers may be asked, but are not required, to submit their name and contact information as well as the name of abuser, and when and where the abuse occurred.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik