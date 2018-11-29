Attorneys argue case of 'Serial' subject Adnan Syed in Maryland's highest court

With Adnan Syed’s family and friends in the courtroom, attorneys presented opening arguments to Maryland’s highest court Thursday about whether his murder conviction — thrown out by a lower court — should be reinstated.

Syed was convicted in 2000 of killing his former girlfriend and Woodlawn High School classmate Hae Min Lee, but the case drew renewed attention in 2014 through the popular “Serial” podcast, which raised questions about why his late attorney, M. Cristina Gutierrez, did not call a potential alibi witness.

The opening arguments at the Court of Appeals in Annapolis on Thursday focused on whether Gutierrez erred in not making a phone call to Syed’s friend Asia McClain, who claimed she and two other people had seen Syed in the Woodlawn public library, which also had a security camera, at the time of the killing.

Prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah said public records didn’t indicate why Gutierrez opted not to investigate McClain’s claim. He argued that defense strategy may have been one reason — Syed had said nothing to police about going to the library, so McClain’s story would not have been consistent with his, Vignarajah said.

Furthermore, Vignarajah argued if Syed’s conviction was vacated, it would create a precedence that would require any defense attorney to contact any potential witness, regardless of their merits.

He argued that the court must presume the reasonableness of Gutierrez’s actions in the absence of an explanation.

Cate Stetson, one of Syed’s defense attorneys, argued that Syed had specifically asked Gutierrez to follow up on McClain’s claim, and she failed her client by not calling McClain.

No explanation was necessary, Stetson argued, as to why the lawyer declined to make the call; McClain claimed to have two other witnesses, and Gutierrez had a responsibility to investigate their claims, she said.

“The reasons [Gutierrez] might’ve offered don’t matter,” Stetson said. “Was it reasonable not to pick up the phone and make a call?”

Syed’s mother, Shamim Rahman, teared up outside the courthouse while discussing her son’s case with reporters. Rahman said she had talked Wednesday with her son, who is still serving a life sentence in a Maryland prison, and that he has faith in his defense team.

“He’s hopeful,” she said. “He’s in good hands.”

Rabia Chaudry, a family friend and attorney who brought the case to the attention of “Serial” podcast creator and former Baltimore Sun reporter Sarah Koenig, said Syed “feels like there’s a chance he’ll come home.”

The family expects a ruling by August, Chaudry said.

“We’ve won the last two appeals,” she said. “His conviction has been thrown out twice, and the state keeps throwing taxpayer dollars away by appealing the wins, and so we look forward to winning this last appeal.”

Vignarajah declined to comment after the hearing.

From the archives: 'Serial' brings healing to Syed family »

Lee disappeared on Jan. 13, 1999, and her body was found almost a month later buried in the city’s Leakin Park.

Syed’s appeals also questioned the reliability of cellphone evidence used to place him at the spot where Lee's body was found.

In 2016, a Baltimore judge vacated Syed’s conviction and ordered a new trial for him. The state appealed that decision, but in March of this year the Maryland Court of Special Appeals upheld the lower court ruling.

The state appealed that decision, and in July the Maryland Court of Appeals agreed to consider whether to reinstate Syed’s conviction.

Syed’s lead attorney, C. Justin Brown, appeared confident in Stetson’s arguments before the court. He greeted Rahman and Chaudry outside the courtroom before boarding the elevator.

“Not bad, huh?” he said. They agreed.

This article will be updated.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6