A man was shot in the leg in Baltimore on Saturday night, though the exact location of the incident was not immediately known, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers responded to an area hospital around 9:10 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. The man was not cooperating with investigators and declined to give them details, according to police.

Anyone with information in either shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.

hmiller@baltsun.com

twitter/@MsHallieMiller