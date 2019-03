Police found a man with multiple gunshots wounds to the torso inside a shot-up vehicle in front of the Edmondson Avenue firehouse at approximately 1:10 p.m. Saturday.

The man unresponsive, according to Baltimore police. The victim, whose condition is unknown at the time, was transported to an area hospital, according to police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

crentz@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cdrentz