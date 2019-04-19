Dundalk man charged in fatal shooting of 27-year-old last month

A Dundalk man was charged Friday with fatally shooting 27-year-old Gerrard Eugene Taylor last month.

Baltimore County police say 40-year-old Dwayne Kenneth Taylor, of the 4100 block of Garrison Blvd., retaliated against the 27-year-old following a physical altercation on a previous occasion. The two men have the same last name but are not related.

Police found Gerrard Taylor lying unconscious in an alley March 27 near the 400 block of Avondale Road in Dundalk around 8 p.m. He was taken to an area hospital and died two days later after being removed from life support.

Dwayne Taylor is charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center, police said in a news release.

Taylor does not have an attorney listed as representing him in court records.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed