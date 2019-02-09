Police: Fatal shooting in Northwest Baltimore late Friday

A male victim was fatally shot in Northwest Baltimore Friday night, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

At about 10:34 p.m., police were called to the 3000 block of Oakford Avenue in the Parklane neighborhood, where they found a male victim with gunshot wounds.

A medic pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

More information about the victim was not immediately available; police had not identified him by Saturday morning.

Homicide detectives are investigating, and anyone with information about the killing is asked to call 410-396-2100, text police at 443-902-4824 or submit an anonymous tip to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

