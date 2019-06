Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Sun

Theresa Reuter, of Baltimore, heard that "a young man died in the jail and that his family wasn't given a reason why." She said she believes "in education, not incarceration, except for violent crimes." Activists protested outside of Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center to call for an investigation into inmate Deaths. Holding lime green signs, the Peoples Power Assembly and the Prisoners Solidarity Committee protested Thursday evening.