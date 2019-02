Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, Md--2/2/19--(cq) Erricka Bridgeford, founder of Baltimore Ceasefire, stops to pray at a memorial at Gold Street and Druid Hill Avenue for Damien Claridy, 18, who died December 30, 2018. She is on a prayer walk for the first Ceasefire weekend of the year. The Rev. Canon Scott Slater, Canon to the Ordinary, The Episcopal Diocese of Maryland, is leading the prayer walk through West Baltimore to offer prayers for those who have died of gun violence along the route in the last twelve months. Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun staff.