Judge in Capital Gazette shooting case to hear arguments for outstanding issues today

Prosecutors and defense attorneys in the Capital Gazette shooting case are today slated to argue five points of contention over what evidence and records they’re entitled to before trial.
Circuit Court Judge Laura Ripken, presiding over the case of the man charged with fatally shooting Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters, will hear arguments for and against the motions and is expected to make a ruling on each.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys have argued back and forth in written court filings about most of the motions in the case against Jarrod Ramos, 39, of Laurel, who faces five counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, six counts of first-degree assault and a host of other charges.
The hearing comes as Annapolis prepares to mark the one year anniversary of the June 28 shooting.
Ripken will have to decide whether to allow prosecutors to review Ramos’ tax records, which prosecutors argued in writing will prove that he was and is of sound mind. Ramos’ team of public defenders have protested in writing, despite telling Ripken other financial documents would speak to their client’s mental state.
If Ripken were to grant Anne Colt Leitess, Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney, access to Ramos’ tax records, the defense attorneys wrote, the court would be in violation of a handful of his constitutional rights.
Ramos entered on April 29 a plea of not guilty and not criminally responsible — Maryland’s version of the insanity plea — to all 23 counts.
To be found not criminally responsible, the defense must prove that when the defendant committed the crime they, because of a mental disorder or disability, could not understand their actions were wrong or conform their actions to the law.
Ripken in May ordered that Ramos be transported to Clifton T Perkins, the state’s maximum security psychiatric hospital, for Maryland Health Department doctors to evaluate him for competency to stand trial and criminal responsibility.
The forensic doctors will produce a report and return it to Ripken, who will distribute it to each legal team. Prosecutors and defense attorney’s can hire their own mental health expert if they disagree with the health department’s findings.
William Davis, Elizabeth Palan and Katy O’Donnell — Ramos’ public defenders — have been open in court and in writing that they’ve solicited the services of an independent expert.
According to the State’s Attorney’s Office, prosecutors intend to do the same. Ripken will hear argument today for and against the prosecution's request to bring in it's own psychiatrist.
If a jury finds Ramos’ guilty, the issue of criminal responsibility will be addressed at a separate court proceeding. The defense filed a motion to bifurcate the trial, or to split it in two: one proceeding to determine guilt, a separate to determine criminal responsibility.
Ripken is obligated by law to grant the defense’s request, unless she finds a good reason not to do so.
The judge will have more discretion to decide whether to allow prosecutors to see Ramos’ visitor and call logs from the Anne Arundel County Detention Center, where he remains held without bail.
Prosecutors issued a subpoena for the jail to produce a record of all calls Ramos made or received from jail and his visitor log from June 28 to present. Defense attorneys have argued that if Ripken allows the subpoena to go through, the court would be violating Ramos’ attorney-client privilege.
The records subpoenaed by prosecutors are in Ripken’s chambers. Today, she’ll decide if they will leave.