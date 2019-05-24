Virginia police seeking Westminster man as person of interest in alleged homicide

Virginia authorities are seeking a Westminster man whom they have identified as a person of interest in an alleged homicide, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said Friday evening.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in locating George William Knisley, 41, in connection with a Friday homicide in Cumberland County, according to a news release.

Police said he could be driving a 2013 White Honda with Virginia license plates. Police consider him to possibly be armed and dangerous.

No charges have been filed as of Friday evening, according to the release.

Police ask anyone who sees Knisley to call 911 or anyone with information to call Det. Jason Ehrhart at 410-386-2499.