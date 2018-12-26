Pennsylvania man killed, others injured in 4-car crash on Md. 97 north of Westminster

A Pennsylvania man died after a four-vehicle crash on Md. 97 near Stone Road Wednesday, Dec. 26.
The collision occurred at about 7 a.m. and closed down a section of Md. 97, also known as Littlestown Pike, for about 6 hours. The Maryland State Police Crash team was continuing to investigate as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Information from the preliminary investigation suggests that a Nissan Sentra, driven by Jesse Wiseman, 31, of Hanover, Pennsylvania, was traveling on north on the Littlestown Pike when it traveled into the southbound lane and struck a black Ford Escape traveling southbound, according to a news release from Maryland State Police. It continued on to strike an Acura and a red Ford Escape both also traveling southbound.
The reason that the Nissan crossed the center line was not known at the time of the release. There were no obvious signs of impairment involved, according to police.
Responders pronounced Wiseman dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the red Ford Escape, a Littlestown, Pennsylvania, woman, was flown from the scene by Maryland State Police aviation to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of injuries and is currently undergoing treatment, police said.
Drivers of the two additional vehicles struck were transported to Carroll Hospital in Westminster with non-life threatening injuries.
The Pleasant Valley volunteer fire company, the Westminster volunteer fire company and the Maryland State Highway Administration responded to the crash.
Those who may have witnessed the crash are asked to contact the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3000.
catalina.righter@carrollcountytimes.com
443-974-5583