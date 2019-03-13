Maryland State Police identify trooper who police say was stabbed before shooting Westminster man

The trooper was identified as Trooper First Class Tyler Michael, a six-year veteran of the state police who was assigned to road duties at the Westminster Barrack, according to a state police news release.
Lt. Rebecca Bosley, commander of the Westminster Barrack, said Michael is a military veteran who has been assigned to the Westminster Barrack since he graduated from the police academy.
“He’s been an outstanding trooper since he left the military,” she said.
Michael remains on administrative leave, which is standard procedure after a trooper is involved in a shooting, according to the release.
Bosley said Michael is at home recovering from his injuries.
The state police homicide unit continues to investigate the incident. Bosley said state police will likely publish information on the incident once the investigation is completed and has been reviewed by the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Information that investigators are reviewing includes video footage of the incident taken by bystanders, Bosley said.