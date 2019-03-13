Maryland State Police identify trooper who police say was stabbed before shooting Westminster man

Maryland State Police released the identity of the trooper who was stabbed before fatally shooting Michael D’Angelo in Westminster on Monday.

The trooper was identified as Trooper First Class Tyler Michael, a six-year veteran of the state police who was assigned to road duties at the Westminster Barrack, according to a state police news release.

Lt. Rebecca Bosley, commander of the Westminster Barrack, said Michael is a military veteran who has been assigned to the Westminster Barrack since he graduated from the police academy.

“He’s been an outstanding trooper since he left the military,” she said.

Michael remains on administrative leave, which is standard procedure after a trooper is involved in a shooting, according to the release.

Bosley said Michael is at home recovering from his injuries.

The state police homicide unit continues to investigate the incident. Bosley said state police will likely publish information on the incident once the investigation is completed and has been reviewed by the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Information that investigators are reviewing includes video footage of the incident taken by bystanders, Bosley said.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to the Carroll County Times today. »

CAPTION A trooper fatally shot a Carroll County man in Westminster on Monday morning, after the man stabbed the trooper, according to Maryland State Police. A trooper fatally shot a Carroll County man in Westminster on Monday morning, after the man stabbed the trooper, according to Maryland State Police. CAPTION A trooper fatally shot a Carroll County man in Westminster on Monday morning, after the man stabbed the trooper, according to Maryland State Police. A trooper fatally shot a Carroll County man in Westminster on Monday morning, after the man stabbed the trooper, according to Maryland State Police. CAPTION Recruits in the Carroll County Sheriff's Office Training Academy get hands-on training behind the wheel of a police car at the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commissions Driver Training Facility in Sykesville. Recruits in the Carroll County Sheriff's Office Training Academy get hands-on training behind the wheel of a police car at the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commissions Driver Training Facility in Sykesville. CAPTION A fire in the RockSalt Grille carry out location shut down a portion of West Main Street Westminster on Oct. 5, 2018. A fire in the RockSalt Grille carry out location shut down a portion of West Main Street Westminster on Oct. 5, 2018. CAPTION On Wednesday, Aug. 15, the Taneytown Police Department released their entry into the viral police lip sync video challenge that has public safety personnel across the United States showing off their moves. (Video courtesy Taneytown Police Dept. Facebook) On Wednesday, Aug. 15, the Taneytown Police Department released their entry into the viral police lip sync video challenge that has public safety personnel across the United States showing off their moves. (Video courtesy Taneytown Police Dept. Facebook) CAPTION Police are investigating an armed robber at the Farmers and Merchants Bank in Westminster on Thursday, June 14. Police are investigating an armed robber at the Farmers and Merchants Bank in Westminster on Thursday, June 14.

catalina.righter@carrollcountytimes.com

443-974-5583

twitter.com/Cat Righter