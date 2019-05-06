Wantz defeats incumbent McCarron to become new mayor of Taneytown, Hains and Hale win seats on council

Taneytown Councilman Bradley Wantz will have a new job, and a new title starting Monday May 13: Mayor.

Wantz defeated incumbent Mayor James McCarron in a four-way race, with Wantz receiving 432 votes to McCarron’s 351 votes. Paul Chamberlain, who had previously served on the city council from 2005 to 2009, received 165 votes while current councilman Donald Frazier received 76 votes.

Wantz had has been serving on the Taneytown council since 2015.

In the council race for the two seats being vacated by Wantz and Frazier, Daniel Haines and Darryll Hale came out the victors, with 767 and 571 ballots cast for each man, respectively. Barry Guckes received 485 votes.

Votes totals were confirmed by Taneytown City Clerk Clara Kalman.

More than 400 Taneytown residents had cast ballots in Monday’s municipal election by 12:45 p.m., and by the time the polls closed at 7 p.m., that total had risen to 1,036 ballots, according to Kalman. That’s out of 4,405 active registered voters.

“Turnout was about 24%, it looks like,” said Taneytown acting city manager Manager James Wieprecht. “That’s pretty strong, at least from what we’ve seen in recent years.”

For comparison, there were 714 ballots cast in the 2015 election, and just 570 cast in 2013, according to Kalman.

Many of those casting ballots during the afternoon had cited an interest in a change of leadership.

Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times Electioneers and candidates greet voters behind the Taneytown Police Station during the city's election Monday, May 6, 2019. Electioneers and candidates greet voters behind the Taneytown Police Station during the city's election Monday, May 6, 2019. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

For Tarah Myers, who brought her daughers Aubry, 6, and Emilyn, 4, along with her to cast her ballot, getting some “young blood” in office was important.

“We need some change,” she said, candidates who will focus on the core things people want, “between the water bills, the parks, not having a lot of stuff necessarily for the youth of the communities.”

Myers said she would really like to see improvements to parks and fields.

“Memorial Park is decent, but I think people forget there’s the skate park, which has some fields, and they are just not — some of the benches are coming apart,” she said. “The fields aren’t kept up as nice, which is shame because we have so many people doing sports.”

Improving and growing parks, and in particular baseball diamonds, was a key issue for Rusty Rill Sr. as well, as he cast his ballot around 1 p.m. Monday.

Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times Tarah Myers and her daughters Aubri, 6, and Emilyn, 4, right, say hello to election judge Bill Kennedy while getting checked in to vote in the Taneytown city election Monday, May 6, 2019. Tarah Myers and her daughters Aubri, 6, and Emilyn, 4, right, say hello to election judge Bill Kennedy while getting checked in to vote in the Taneytown city election Monday, May 6, 2019. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

“It would be nice to see some new ball fields and a rec center for the young people,” he said.

Rill has lived in Taneytown for almost 50 years and said that believes it is his civic duty to come out and vote.

“I think that the local elections are much more important than the big presidential elections, because it feels like my vote counts more in a city election,” he said. “I make sure that I always vote on these.”

Chris Cheswick was another voter Monday afternoon who expressed desire for a change in leadership in town, citing what he felt was stagnant economic development.

“I’ve been here 10 years and I don’t see much happening, the development is virtually non-existent,” he said. “I think we need new leadership in this town and Bradley Wantz and Daniel Haines would be the perfect example for just that. I’m a big believer in term limits.”

Economic development was a key issue for Jim and Maureen Head as well, with Maureen citing both concern that new housing development could strain water infrastructure while also expressing a desire to see more businesses open, and stay open, in Taneytown.

“It would be nice to have a few more options of things to do and places to go in town,” Maureen said.

“More restaurant options,” Jim added, “and a hardware store would be nice.”

Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times Tarah Myers and her daughters Aubri, 6, and Emilyn, 4, right, check in with election judge Bill Kennedy at the polls for the Taneytown city election Monday, May 6, 2019. Tarah Myers and her daughters Aubri, 6, and Emilyn, 4, right, check in with election judge Bill Kennedy at the polls for the Taneytown city election Monday, May 6, 2019. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

