Taneytown man sentenced to 15 years for intent to distribute cocaine

Jonathan Stead, of Taneytown pleaded guilty Tuesday, Nov. 13, to intent to distribute narcotics and was sentenced to 15 years incarceration.

Stead, 31, of the 3820 block of Old Taneytown Road, was indicted on April 26 by a Carroll County grand jury on one count each of possession with intent to distribute narcotics and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. The possession charge was declared nolle prosequi, meaning the court chose not to pursue the charge.

Judge Richard Titus sentenced Stead to 20 years of incarceration with five years suspended to be followed by five years of probation upon release, according to electronic court records.

According to a news release from the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office, the charges came after Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search and seizure warrant at Stead’s residence on Feb. 13.

“In an attic bedroom attributable to Mr. Stead, officers recovered a pill bottle containing 37 individual bags of crack cocaine and a scale,” according to the release.

State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo thanked the Sheriff’s Office and the Carroll County Drug Task Force “for their exceptional work in this matter.”

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Courtney Colonese of the Major Offender Unit.

catalina.righter@carrollcountytimes.com

443-974-5583

twitter.com/Cat Righter