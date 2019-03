A Catonsville man is being held without bond after being charged with sex offenses involving children.

Ryan Paul Spicer, 33, of the unit block of Winters Lane in Catonsville, is charged with two counts of third-degree sex offense and four counts of fourth-degree sex offense, according to electronic court records.

Spicer allegedly touched children under his care in a sexual manner at a home in Lineboro on April 13, 2018, according to charging documents.

An arrest warrant was issued for Spicer on June 15, 2018, but was not served until March 21, 2019, according to electronic court records.

Spicer was ordered held without bail after a bail review hearing Friday morning and has an initial appearance in Carroll County District Court scheduled for April 24, according to electronic court records. No attorney was listed for Spicer in electronic court records.