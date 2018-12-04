See the Top Workplaces in the Baltimore region in 2018
Police on scene of Md. 140 crash involving Carroll County Public Schools bus

Emily Chappell
Carroll County Times

Maryland State Police were on the scene Tuesday morning of an accident involving three vehicles, one of which is a school bus.

Sgt. Steven Parisan with MSP said he believed the bus involved was carrying Carroll County Public Schools students but none were injured in the crash. Parisan said the accident occurred at Md. 140 and Sullivan Road.

Carey Gaddis, a spokeswoman for CCPS, confirmed the bus was a Carroll bus, and was heading to East Middle School, she said. The bus was No. 170, she said.

Gaddis also said they have not had any student injuries reported.

As of 9:15 a.m., one eastbound lane was closed on Md. 140, according to state police.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

