Carroll County state's attorney concludes trooper acted appropriately in fatal shooting

Carroll County State’s Attorney Brian L. DeLeonardo concluded that Trooper First Class Tyler Michael, who fatally shot Michael James D’Angelo during a March incident in Westminster, acted within the boundaries of the law.

DeLeonardo announced on Friday that after reviewing the evidence collected through a Maryland State Police investigation — which included numerous videos of the scene and interviews — he determined that “TFC Michael discharged his weapon based upon the reasonable belief that he, as well as other citizens, were in immediate danger of being seriously injured or killed,” according to a news release from the State’s Attorney’s Office.

“After a review of the evidence, I have determined that TFC Tyler Michael acted lawfully. TFC Michael demonstrated an incredible amount of restraint as he continually sought to use verbal commands to get Michael D’Angelo to comply even after Mr. D’Angelo stabbed TFC Michael. It is evident from my review of the videos taken by concerned citizens that TFC Michael attempted to avoid the use of deadly force even to the point of putting himself at further risk,” DeLeonardo said in the release.

According to police accounting of the event, Michael was responding to a report of destruction of property when he encountered D’Angelo at about 8 a.m. on March 11 near Washington Road and Stoner Avenue. He attempted to talk to him, police said, but a struggle ensued and D’Angelo stabbed Michael before the trooper shot him.

D’Angelo, who was 34 and lived in Westminster, died after he was taken to Carroll Hospital.

State police said Michael was back home from the hospital March 13, recovering from his injuries. State police had previously identified Michael as a six-year veteran of the state police who was assigned to road duties at the Westminster Barrack.

Lt. Rebecca Bosley, commander of the Westminster Barrack, previously said Michael is a military veteran who has been assigned to the Westminster Barrack since he graduated from the police academy.

Michael had been placed on administrative leave, standard procedure after a trooper is involved in a shooting, but it was not immediately clear whether he had been taken off leave.

Westminster police have previously said D’Angelo was responsible for 29 incidents of vehicle damage — ranging from slashed tires to broken windows — in the area of the shooting. According to a previous news release from Westminster police, D’Angelo’s family told police that he suffered from mental illness.

“Mr. D’Angelo’s family has requested that police inform the public that Michael had a long history of suffering from mental illness,” the release said.

When reached by phone Friday, a member of D’Angelo’s family declined to comment.

