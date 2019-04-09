First of dogs rescued from Hampstead property to be released to previous owners Wednesday

The Humane Society of Carroll County plans to begin releasing the dogs rescued from a Hampstead property to their previous owners Wednesday afternoon, according to Executive Director Karen Baker.

“The Humane Society of Carroll County will begin releasing the Black Rock dogs back to their proven previous owners over the next week. We will contact the owners to make arrangements for the reclaiming process,” Baker wrote in an email to the Times on Tuesday afternoon. “At this time only dogs with confirmed microchips that have been fully examined, treated, and documented will be released.”

The first dog will be released at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Baker.

On Friday, 27 living dogs — 20 Dalmatians, five golden retrievers and two English setters — were rescued from the property at 4302 Black Rock Road in Hampstead. Officials found 11 dead dogs at the property on Friday, and another 16 Monday.

Living and dead animals found in toxic conditions by first responders, who described “liquid raw sewage” that was 3 or 4 inches deep in some places, and wore breathing masks and oxygen tanks in order to move through the residence on the property.

John J. Roberts, 49, and Laura S. Filler, 55, who had been charged with 51 counts each of animal cruelty and related charges, remained held without bond Tuesday at the Carroll County Detention Center. Charging documents allege the couple ran an unlicensed breeding operation, marketed as Black Rock Dalmatians and Black Rock Puppies out of the home.

All of the rescued dogs have been getting treatment at the Humane Society, according to Baker. She said she and her staff have been inundated with calls asking about adopting or fostering these dogs and that she would ask the public to wait until the animals show up as adoptable on the human society’s website, but could not estimate how long that would be.

“At this time all of the dogs have been seen by a veterinarian, and are enjoying interacting with our staff and lead dog volunteers,” she said via email. “Thank you for your patience with us as we go through this process.”

Donations to assist with the care and rehabilitation of the rescued dogs can be made through the Humane Society of Carroll County website at hscarroll.org.

CAPTION A trooper fatally shot a Carroll County man in Westminster on Monday morning, after the man stabbed the trooper, according to Maryland State Police. A trooper fatally shot a Carroll County man in Westminster on Monday morning, after the man stabbed the trooper, according to Maryland State Police. CAPTION A trooper fatally shot a Carroll County man in Westminster on Monday morning, after the man stabbed the trooper, according to Maryland State Police. A trooper fatally shot a Carroll County man in Westminster on Monday morning, after the man stabbed the trooper, according to Maryland State Police. CAPTION Miles Taylor, a 2013 Westminster graduate with cerebral palsy, weighs just 99 pounds. He recently gained widespread social media attention when a video of him deadlifting 200 pounds went viral. Miles trains at NEVERsate Athletics in Westminster with his coach, Nicolai Meyers. Miles Taylor, a 2013 Westminster graduate with cerebral palsy, weighs just 99 pounds. He recently gained widespread social media attention when a video of him deadlifting 200 pounds went viral. Miles trains at NEVERsate Athletics in Westminster with his coach, Nicolai Meyers. CAPTION Kate Maerten of Gerstell Academy, 1st place winner of the Poetry Out Loud regional competition, reads an original poem which she won a 2nd Place for, at the Carroll Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 2. Kate Maerten of Gerstell Academy, 1st place winner of the Poetry Out Loud regional competition, reads an original poem which she won a 2nd Place for, at the Carroll Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 2. CAPTION Firefighters contain barn fire at Baugher's Farm and Orchard in Westminster. Firefighters contain barn fire at Baugher's Farm and Orchard in Westminster. CAPTION Recruits in the Carroll County Sheriff's Office Training Academy get hands-on training behind the wheel of a police car at the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commissions Driver Training Facility in Sykesville. Recruits in the Carroll County Sheriff's Office Training Academy get hands-on training behind the wheel of a police car at the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commissions Driver Training Facility in Sykesville.

jon.kelvey@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-3317

twitter.com/CCT_Health