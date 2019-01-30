Catonsville man arrested by Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, charged with assault

A Catonsville man is charged with assault after being arrested Monday.

Stanley Andre Ray Jr., 29, of the 300 block of Suter Road, is charged with one count each of first degree assault, second degree assault of a law enforcement officer, firefighter or emergency medical worker, failure to obey a lawful order, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest, according to electronic court records.

Ray was arrested Jan. 28 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and held without bond pending a bail review hearing schedule for 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to electronic court records.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.