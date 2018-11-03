National Weather Service investigating possible tornado in Mount Airy Friday

A team from the National Weather Service headed to Mount Airy Saturday morning after strong storms tore through the area.

Kevin Witt, a meteorologist with the Sterling, Virginia, NWS office, said the team was going to survey the area to see if Friday night’s storm was a tornado, or just strong straight-line winds.

“There were some bad storms that went through that area,” Witt said, adding that there was enough damage and enough reports for the NWS to go out and survey.

Witt said the team won’t be back until 4 p.m. or later, so confirmation of whether there was a tornado won’t be for several hours.

The storm dumped rain and brought high-velocity winds to Mount Airy just before 8:30 p.m. Residents reported trees and wires down, and damage to buildings.

At the T.J. Maxx & HomeGoods store in the Twin Arch Shopping Center, sections of ceiling collapsed, Doug Alexander, spokesman for the Mount Airy volunteer fire company, said Friday night.

Three minor injuries were reported, but all refused EMS treatment and transport, Alexander said Friday. There appeared to be minor damage to the exterior of the building but nothing serious structurally, he said.

Witt said the wind they saw in the Mount Airy area came in at about 30 to 35 miles per hour, with gusts potentially over 50 miles per hour. A weather spotter in Hampstead recorded a 71 miles per hour gust, but Witt said he doesn’t know the equipment that was used to record it, so they don’t know how accurate the report is.

Rainfall came in anywhere from about .75 inches to one inch, he added.

Carroll County Government encouraged residents with storm-related damages to contact their insurance carriers, according to a Facebook post. The county also warned of “potential scam situations that could present either door-to-door or by phone,” according to the post.

Storms weren’t just in the Carroll and Frederick areas Friday night.

Two men were killed at the Amazon distribution warehouse in Southeast Baltimore which partially collapsed Friday, The Baltimore Sun reported. A 50-foot wall collapsed at the Amazon Fulfillment Center as a storm swept through the area. One man was found under debris Friday night and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The second man who was unaccounted for Friday night was recovered around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

