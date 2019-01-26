Baltimore man dead after struck by vehicle while crossing Md. 140 in Finksburg

A 50-year-old Baltimore man is dead after he was struck by a driver on Md. 140 in Finksburg on Friday.

Maryland State Police said its preliminary investigation shows a Toyota Rav4, driven by a 19-year-old from Westminster, was traveling east on Md. 140 approaching Sunset Lane at approximately 9:40 Friday night, when the man was in the roadway for an unknown reason.

Based on roadway and scene evidence, police said the driver attempted to take evasive action prior to the collision but was unable to avoid striking the man, identified as Dale Sattizahn, of the 2100 block of Dundalk Ave.

EMS responded to the scene, where Sattizahn was pronounced dead.

Trooper Rafter, collision reconstructionist from the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack will be conducting the collision investigation, and anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information regarding the collision is urged to call the barrack.

There were no obvious signs of impairment on the part of the driver nor does speed appear to be a factor in this collision, police said.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Reese Fire Department and the State Highway Administration.

The roadway was closed for approximately two hours for the on-scene investigation.