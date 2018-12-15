Cause of 2-alarm fire at Hampstead’s Old Town Grill under investigation

An early morning fire that caused damage to a Hampstead restaurant Saturday is under investigation.

Police were dispatched to the Old Town Grill, in the 800 block of North Main Street, just after 1 a.m. Saturday, for a report of a security alarm, according to Hampstead volunteer fire company spokesman Chuck Fusco. Upon arrival, they noticed heavy smoke from the rear of the building and fire units were called to the scene.

Firefighters from Hampstead and Manchester arrived and took approximately 40 minutes to get the fire under control, Fusco said. A second alarm was called and units from Pennsylvania responded, he said.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate, Fusco said, and attempt to determine the cause and origin of the fire, which is unknown at this time.

Old Town Grill opened in October 2015, replacing Dean’s restaurant, a staple in the Hampstead community for more than half a century.