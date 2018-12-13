Two sent to hospital after Md. 140 crash that closed road Wednesday night

Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a collision involving three vehicles near Full Moon Pub and Grill on Md. 140.

The incident, which occurred just over the Carroll County line in Baltimore County, was called in just before 6:30 p.m., said Lt. Steve Scherba, with the Baltimore County Police Department. The incident closed the road for a few hours Wednesday evening, though Scherba could not say when it reopened.

Scherba said the report on the crash was not complete as of Thursday morning, but that it is known that one person was taken to Carroll Hospital and another was taken to Maryland Shock Trauma.

The patient taken to Shock Trauma had “potentially life threatening injuries,” Scherba added.

CAPTION Crews from New Windsor and surrounding fire companies were still working to control a house fire in the 1600 block of Bowersox Road, more than an hour after the blaze began Thursday. Crews from New Windsor and surrounding fire companies were still working to control a house fire in the 1600 block of Bowersox Road, more than an hour after the blaze began Thursday. CAPTION Crews from New Windsor and surrounding fire companies were still working to control a house fire in the 1600 block of Bowersox Road, more than an hour after the blaze began Thursday. Crews from New Windsor and surrounding fire companies were still working to control a house fire in the 1600 block of Bowersox Road, more than an hour after the blaze began Thursday. CAPTION Volunteers from Camden Cares make needed renovation to the Hampstead home of Melissa and Jonathan Meadows Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. Jonathan Meadows, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, is a retired sergeant first class of the Army National Guard who was diagnosed with traumatic brain injury and PTSD. Volunteers from Camden Cares make needed renovation to the Hampstead home of Melissa and Jonathan Meadows Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. Jonathan Meadows, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, is a retired sergeant first class of the Army National Guard who was diagnosed with traumatic brain injury and PTSD. CAPTION The town of Hampstead held its annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Holiday Banner Display at Main Street Memorial Park in Hampstead Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. The town of Hampstead held its annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Holiday Banner Display at Main Street Memorial Park in Hampstead Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. CAPTION Mr. and Ms. Claus led the tree lighting ceremony for the city of Westminster Saturday, Nov. 24 despite a downpour. Mr. and Ms. Claus led the tree lighting ceremony for the city of Westminster Saturday, Nov. 24 despite a downpour. CAPTION Human Service Programs of Carroll County has a Neighbors in Need Year Round fund to fill gaps in its existing programs and leverage. Neighbors in Need Year Round is one of the beneficiaries of Holiday Hope, an annual campaign with the Carroll County Times. Human Service Programs of Carroll County has a Neighbors in Need Year Round fund to fill gaps in its existing programs and leverage. Neighbors in Need Year Round is one of the beneficiaries of Holiday Hope, an annual campaign with the Carroll County Times.

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7862

twitter.com/EmilyChappell13