Westminster Police investigating attempted robbery at McDaniel College

Jennifer Turiano
Jennifer Turiano

The Westminster Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery at McDaniel College Monday evening.

An employee of the college reported that a young Hispanic male with a "short, stocky build" attempted to rob them on the college's campus, Cpl. Stephen Arnold of the Westminster Police Dept. told the Times. There were no other details about the individual available, he said.

The robbery was not completed and no one was injured. Detectives were still at the scene as of 10:30 p.m. Nov. 5.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the attempted robbery is encouraged to contact Sgt. Richard Lambert at the Westminster Police Dept. at 410-848-4646.

