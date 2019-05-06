Investigation into Eldersburg homicide continues, manner of death not released

The homicide investigation into the death of a man at an Eldersburg business remains "very active."

Sheriff Jim DeWees said Monday there was no additional information to release and that the investigation was still very active, though he did confirm that the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

“We are conducting a lot of interviews and examining evidence in hopes of developing leads soon,” he said via email when contacted by the Times.

DeWees said his office is not releasing the manner in which the victim died.

Deputies and Emergency Medical personnel responded to Retro Environmental Inc., in the 5300 block of Enterprise Street, at 2:22 p.m. Saturday, May 4. Robert Gurecki, 56, of Hagerstown was located on the floor of an office there and pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

According to the company’s website, Gurecki served as the president. Retro Environmental offers services such as asbestos and lead abatement and has clients such as the Baltimore school system, University of Maryland and Aberdeen Proving Ground, according to its website.

When reached Monday, an employee of Retro Environmental Inc. said the company did not wish to make a statement.

Detectives from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit are investigating with the assistance of Maryland State Police Crime Scene Units.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective O'Meara at someara@carrollcountymd.gov or 410-386-2926.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to the Carroll County Times today. »

CAPTION A trooper fatally shot a Carroll County man in Westminster on Monday morning, after the man stabbed the trooper, according to Maryland State Police. A trooper fatally shot a Carroll County man in Westminster on Monday morning, after the man stabbed the trooper, according to Maryland State Police. CAPTION A trooper fatally shot a Carroll County man in Westminster on Monday morning, after the man stabbed the trooper, according to Maryland State Police. A trooper fatally shot a Carroll County man in Westminster on Monday morning, after the man stabbed the trooper, according to Maryland State Police. CAPTION Recruits in the Carroll County Sheriff's Office Training Academy get hands-on training behind the wheel of a police car at the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commissions Driver Training Facility in Sykesville. Recruits in the Carroll County Sheriff's Office Training Academy get hands-on training behind the wheel of a police car at the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commissions Driver Training Facility in Sykesville. CAPTION A fire in the RockSalt Grille carry out location shut down a portion of West Main Street Westminster on Oct. 5, 2018. A fire in the RockSalt Grille carry out location shut down a portion of West Main Street Westminster on Oct. 5, 2018. CAPTION On Wednesday, Aug. 15, the Taneytown Police Department released their entry into the viral police lip sync video challenge that has public safety personnel across the United States showing off their moves. (Video courtesy Taneytown Police Dept. Facebook) On Wednesday, Aug. 15, the Taneytown Police Department released their entry into the viral police lip sync video challenge that has public safety personnel across the United States showing off their moves. (Video courtesy Taneytown Police Dept. Facebook) CAPTION Police are investigating an armed robber at the Farmers and Merchants Bank in Westminster on Thursday, June 14. Police are investigating an armed robber at the Farmers and Merchants Bank in Westminster on Thursday, June 14.

catalina.righter@carrollcountytimes.com

443-974-5583

twitter.com/Cat Righter