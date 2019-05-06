Investigation into Eldersburg homicide continues, manner of death not released

The homicide investigation into the death of a man at an Eldersburg business remains "very active."
Sheriff Jim DeWees said Monday there was no additional information to release and that the investigation was still very active, though he did confirm that the incident is being investigated as a homicide.
“We are conducting a lot of interviews and examining evidence in hopes of developing leads soon,” he said via email when contacted by the Times.
DeWees said his office is not releasing the manner in which the victim died.
Deputies and Emergency Medical personnel responded to Retro Environmental Inc., in the 5300 block of Enterprise Street, at 2:22 p.m. Saturday, May 4. Robert Gurecki, 56, of Hagerstown was located on the floor of an office there and pronounced dead at the scene.
His body has been transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
According to the company’s website, Gurecki served as the president. Retro Environmental offers services such as asbestos and lead abatement and has clients such as the Baltimore school system, University of Maryland and Aberdeen Proving Ground, according to its website.
When reached Monday, an employee of Retro Environmental Inc. said the company did not wish to make a statement.
Detectives from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit are investigating with the assistance of Maryland State Police Crime Scene Units.
Law enforcement is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective O'Meara at someara@carrollcountymd.gov or 410-386-2926.
Support local journalism. Subscribe to the Carroll County Times today. »
catalina.righter@carrollcountytimes.com
443-974-5583