Sheriff's Office investigating possible homicide in Eldersburg

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible homicide in Eldersburg, not far from Century High School.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, May 4, at approximately 2:22 pm, deputies responded along with Carroll County Emergency Medical personnel to a business located in the 5300 block of Enterprise Street, for the report of a possible homicide.

Upon arrival, they located a 56-year-old employee of the business on the floor of an office. He was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the scene.

The victim was identified as Robert Gurecki, 56, of Hagerstown.

Detectives from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit, with the assistance of Maryland State Police Crime Scene Units, responded to continue the investigation.

WBAL-TV first reported that a shooting was being investigated on Saturday.

The scene of the possible homicide is in a business park just west of Klee Mill Road. Century High is across the street, just east of Klee Mill Road.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. The Sheriff’s Office said they would be releasing no further information.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective O'Meara at someara@carrollcountymd.gov or 410-386-2926.