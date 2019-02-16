Westminster man arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Hampstead

A Westminster man was arrested Friday evening after striking and killing a man in a hit-and-run collision on Brodbeck Road in Hampstead earlier the same day, police say.
John Benjamin Batz, 31, of Westminster, has been charged with failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of an accident involving death and failure to immediately stop his vehicle at the scene of an accident involving death, according to a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Maryland Judiciary Case Search, the state judiciary’s source of electronic court records, was unavailable Saturday “due to planned activities.” Case Search details a defendant’s bail status.
Carroll County Central Booking said bail was set at $12,500 for Batz. As of 10 a.m. Saturday, Batz was still at central booking, the agency said.
Sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to the 1600 block of Brodbeck Road in Hampstead at about 3:30 a.m. after a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Eric Hendler, 31, of Hampstead, was walking northbound on Brodbeck Road when he was struck, the release details.
Emergency personnel transported Hendler to Carroll Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 5 a.m.
The Sheriff’s Office said a dark-colored Ford truck, “which should have extensive front end damage,” struck and killed Hendler, according to the release.
Investigators located and impounded a Ford F-250 truck belonging to Batz for further investigation. “Further charges are possible,” an updated news release details.
Deputies believe the truck was driving toward Md. 30 on Brodbeck Road, the release details.
The caller, the Sheriff’s Office explains, did not witness the collision but found the victim.
