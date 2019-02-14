Police: Trio accused of string of thefts from liquor stores in Carroll, Baltimore counties

Three people from Manchester are accused of a string of liquor thefts from stores around northern Carroll and Baltimore counties, police said.

Sarah Elizabeth Gray, 23, and Joshua Thomas Gray, 25, of the 4100 block of Main Street in Manchester, were arrested Thursday and released on $2,500 and $2,000 bail, respectively. Carolyn Ann Gray, 50, of the same address, was summonsed on Thursday, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of charges, a member of the Hampstead Police Department was contacted by an area liquor store owner who had recently been spoken to by Baltimore County police about a group stealing liquor from multiple stores. After reviewing store surveillance footage, the owner believed he had become a victim in the alleged string of thefts.

The footage showed a man entering the store, followed a few minutes later and separately by two women. The three met in the back of the store where the man placed a bottle of Patrón tequila in the older woman’s purse. The footage then shows the woman exiting the store without paying for the liquor while the younger woman speaks to the clerk. The man exited a few minutes later, according to the statement.

An employee was able to identify Sarah and Joshua Gray from the video, according to the statement.

Hampstead police spoke with police in Taneytown and Baltimore County who had experienced the same type of alleged theft by the individuals.

No telephone number was listed in court documents for Sarah and Justin Gray. Documents for Carolyn Gray were not immediately available. No court scheduling information was available for Carolyn Gray as of 6 p.m. Thursday. Joshua Gray is scheduled to appear in court April 16. Sarah Gray is scheduled to appear in court April 23.

