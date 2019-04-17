Firefighters from Carroll and beyond pump water to fight Gamber barn fire

Firefighters from six Carroll County fire companies were assisted by Baltimore and Howard County units during the hour it took to bring a Gamber barn fire under control Wednesday afternoon.

The Gamber volunteer fire company was the lead company to respond to the 1:14 p.m. call for the fire at a farm and nursery in the 2100 block of Deer Park Road.

“In the last 10 or 15 or minutes it’s under control and we still have a lot of mopping up to do,” Clay Myers, public information officer for the Gamber fire company, said in a phone interview at about 2:21 p.m. “There’s still fire and smoke, so it will take a while to get it out.”

There were two structures affected by the fire: a large, full-sized barn that was damaged by the fire on one side, and a smaller, one-story addition where the fire started and which Myers said was likely a total loss.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the blaze, according to Myers.

Firefighters respond to a barn fire in the 2100 block of Deer Park Road Wednesday, April 17, 2019. According to Clay Myers, a spokesman from the Gamber fire company, there were no injuries in the fire that was reported at 1:14 p.m. (Dylan Slagle) (Dylan Slagle)

There are no fire hydrants near the farm, Myers said, and so a call for a tanker task force had brought units from Baltimore and Howard counties to assist Carroll companies in providing water to fight the fire.

“Gamber and Sykesville are right here at the barn, Manchester has an engine right here at the barn,” Myers said in the early afternoon. “The rest of the units are all out on the main road or at one of the ponds, drafting water from the ponds for our water supply.”

In total, about 50 to 60 firefighters collaborated to battle the fire, according to Meyers. A final count showed units from the Gamber, Sykesville, Winfield, Hampstead and Manchester fire companies, in Carroll, as well as Baltimore County units from Reisterstown, Glendon and Chestnut Ridge were on the scene.

“And then from Howard County we had at least two units, but I don’t know which company they came from,” Myers said. “A Howard county engine from Bethany station filled in Gamber during the fire.”

There were no injuries due to the fire, Myers said, and some of the property and all livestock were saved.

“The father of the owners got the livestock out,” he said, “He got a couple of golf carts and things out safely. I think whatever else is inside is burned up.”

