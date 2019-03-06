Westminster man charged with assault after alleged road rage incident on Baltimore Beltway

Thomas Floyd Fox, of Westminster was charged with first-degree assault following an incident where video footage allegedly showed him sideswiping another vehicle and pulling in front of it so it would strike his vehicle.

Fox, 40, of the 2700 block of Bird View Road, was charged with one count each of first-degree assault and malicious destruction of property of a value greater than $1,000 in the District Court for Baltimore County. He was released on $5,000 bond, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of charges, a Maryland State Police trooper from the Golden Ring barrack was dispatched to the inner loop of Interstate 695 on Feb. 3, 2019.

The trooper spoke to the driver of a Nissan pulled over on the side of the highway. The vehicle displayed scrapes on the front wheel well and disabling damage to the front bumper area. The damage was later estimated at a value greater than $1,000 and the vehicle was totaled by the driver’s insurance company, according to the statement.

The Nissan driver told police he was traveling on southbound Interstate 95 when a Jeep began swerving into his lane. The Nissan driver flashed his lights and the Jeep driver began to drive aggressively, following him onto I-695, he said. The Nissan driver then mounted his cellphone in order to capture video, he told police.

The Jeep forced the Nissan to drive onto the shoulder to avoid a collision near Southwestern Boulevard, he said, according to the statement.

The cellphone footage captured the Jeep driver sideswiping the Nissan before pulling in front of the other vehicle and coming to an abrupt stop so that the Nissan struck the rear spare tire, according to the statement.

The Nissan driver told police that the driver of the Jeep then exited his vehicle holding an unknown object and the Nissan driver left the area for about 15 minutes before returning, he said, according to the statement.

Using the license plate number provided by the Nissan driver, police pulled up information and a photo of Fox, the registered owner. The Nissan driver identified him as the driver of the Jeep, according to the statement.

A trooper from the MSP Westminster barrack responded to Fox’s residence. Fox said he had been home all evening.

When contacted by phone, Fox said he wished to direct all inquiries through his lawyer.

No court scheduling information was available as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

