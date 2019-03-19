83-year-old woman killed in collision near cell tower at Suffolk Road in Finksburg

An 83-year-old Timonium woman was pronounced dead after her vehicle collided with a building next to a cell tower in Finksburg on Monday night.

Police, fire and emergency medical personnel responded to Suffolk Road at Md. 140 in Finksburg at about 7:25 p.m.

Carroll County Sheriff's Office deputies and Maryland State Police troopers were in the area conducting an unrelated traffic stop when they saw the collision, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Police had not identified the woman as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times Police work at the scene of crash near the base of the AT&T tower on Suffolk Road near the intersection of Md. 140 in Finksburg on Monday evening. The westbound side of Md. 140 was closed while police investigated. Police work at the scene of crash near the base of the AT&T tower on Suffolk Road near the intersection of Md. 140 in Finksburg on Monday evening. The westbound side of Md. 140 was closed while police investigated. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

According to the release, the woman was traveling west on Md. 140 in a black Hyundai when she attempted to make a left turn from the far right lane onto Green Mill Road.

The Hyundai struck a Chrysler PT Cruiser, which was traveling west on Md. 140 in the left lane. The driver of the PT Cruiser was not injured and was later able to drive away from the scene. The collision caused the Hyundai to spin around until it came to rest in the intersection, facing Suffolk Road, according to the release.

The Hyundai then accelerated “at a high rate of speed” toward Suffolk Road, where it left the road and struck a building next to the AT&T cell tower at 2021 Suffolk Road, according to the release.

After the collision, the Hyundai’s engine compartment caught fire. Deputies pulled the woman from the vehicle, and attempted to help her and put out the fire. EMS providers later pronounced the woman dead, according to the release.

The cause of death is under investigation.

The westbound side of Md. 140 was closed for at least an hour while police were responding Monday night.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact DFC Piper of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 410-386-5900.

This story has been updated.