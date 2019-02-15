Hit-and-run kills Hampstead man, Carroll County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run collision that left a Hampstead man dead early Friday morning.
Sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to the 1600 block of Brodbeck Road in Hampstead at about 3:30 a.m. after a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Eric Hendler, 31, was walking northbound on Brodbeck Road when he was struck, the release details.
Emergency personnel transported Hendler to Carroll Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 5 a.m.
The Sheriff’s Office said a dark-colored Ford truck, “which should have extensive front end damage,” struck and killed Hendler, according to the release.
Deputes believe the truck was driving toward Md. 30 on Brodbeck Road, the release details.
The caller, the Sheriff’s Office explains, did not witness the collision but found the victim.
The Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit, the Investigative Services Division and the Forensic Services Unit are investigating the fatal collision.
Anyone with information about the fatal hit-and-run collision is encouraged to contact Cpl. Vanik at 443-536-9538 or tvanik@carrollcountymd.gov.