Man dead after early-morning fire in Finksburg

An early morning house fire in Finksburg left one man dead Tuesday, Nov. 13.
The fire broke out just after midnight in the 3100 block of Slasmans Road, according to Bruce Bouch, spokesman for the Gamber volunteer fire department.
Bouch said when the first units arrived there was active fire in the basement of the two-story structure. The home was broken into two apartments, he said — one in the basement and one in the floor above.
Smoke alarms were sounding upon arrival, Bouch said.
The two residents upstairs were alerted to the fire by the man downstairs, but the man downstairs was unable to escape and succumbed to his injuries from the active fire.
The man’s identity has not been released, pending notification to next of kin, he said.
“They tried to make entry but there was too much smoke and heat for them to enter,” Bouch said.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this point, and the incident is being investigated by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Bouch said a number of other agencies were on scene from Carroll as well as Baltimore counties.