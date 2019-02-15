One dead, two others transported for medical care after collision closes Md. 140

One person died and two others were transported for emergency medical care after a head-on collision on Md. 140 on Friday afternoon, police said.
Ronnie Howard, 63, of Taneytown, was driving westbound on Taneytown Pike when his vehicle veered off the right shoulder of the road and struck a guardrail, sending his Mazda 6 back toward the middle of the road and over the double yellow line, according to a Maryland State Police news release.
When Howard’s vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane, it struck a Ford Focus head-on, the release details. The collision occurred at about 2:30 p.m. between Pleasant Valley Road and Tyrone Road, according to police.
The driver of the Ford, Patricia McCloskey, 72, of Taneytown, was pronounced dead on arrival, while Howard was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore and the passenger of the Ford, 89-year-old Betty King, of Taneytown, was taken in ambulance to Carroll Hospital, according to the release.
The Maryland State Highway Administration tweeted at 3:13 p.m. that the road could be closed for up to four hours and that detours were in effect.
Md. 140 was reopened at about 5 p.m., according to the release.
The deadly collision Friday marks the second fatal motor vehicle accident of the week. A Mount Airy woman died early Monday morning in a crash on Liberty Road in New Windsor.