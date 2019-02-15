One dead, two others transported for medical care after collision closes Md. 140

One person died and two others were transported for emergency medical care after a head-on collision on Md. 140 on Friday afternoon, police said.

Ronnie Howard, 63, of Taneytown, was driving westbound on Taneytown Pike when his vehicle veered off the right shoulder of the road and struck a guardrail, sending his Mazda 6 back toward the middle of the road and over the double yellow line, according to a Maryland State Police news release.

When Howard’s vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane, it struck a Ford Focus head-on, the release details. The collision occurred at about 2:30 p.m. between Pleasant Valley Road and Tyrone Road, according to police.

The driver of the Ford, Patricia McCloskey, 72, of Taneytown, was pronounced dead on arrival, while Howard was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore and the passenger of the Ford, 89-year-old Betty King, of Taneytown, was taken in ambulance to Carroll Hospital, according to the release.

The Maryland State Highway Administration tweeted at 3:13 p.m. that the road could be closed for up to four hours and that detours were in effect.

Md. 140 was reopened at about 5 p.m., according to the release.

The deadly collision Friday marks the second fatal motor vehicle accident of the week. A Mount Airy woman died early Monday morning in a crash on Liberty Road in New Windsor.

CAPTION Kate Maerten of Gerstell Academy, 1st place winner of the Poetry Out Loud regional competition, reads an original poem which she won a 2nd Place for, at the Carroll Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 2. Kate Maerten of Gerstell Academy, 1st place winner of the Poetry Out Loud regional competition, reads an original poem which she won a 2nd Place for, at the Carroll Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 2. CAPTION Kate Maerten of Gerstell Academy, 1st place winner of the Poetry Out Loud regional competition, reads an original poem which she won a 2nd Place for, at the Carroll Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 2. Kate Maerten of Gerstell Academy, 1st place winner of the Poetry Out Loud regional competition, reads an original poem which she won a 2nd Place for, at the Carroll Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 2. CAPTION Firefighters contain barn fire at Baugher's Farm and Orchard in Westminster. Firefighters contain barn fire at Baugher's Farm and Orchard in Westminster. CAPTION Recruits in the Carroll County Sheriff's Office Training Academy get hands-on training behind the wheel of a police car at the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commissions Driver Training Facility in Sykesville. Recruits in the Carroll County Sheriff's Office Training Academy get hands-on training behind the wheel of a police car at the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commissions Driver Training Facility in Sykesville. CAPTION Brian Geraci, Maryland state fire marshal, gives an update after firefighters found a deceased female inside an apartment in the 900 block of Marimich Court in Sykesville Monday morning. Brian Geraci, Maryland state fire marshal, gives an update after firefighters found a deceased female inside an apartment in the 900 block of Marimich Court in Sykesville Monday morning. CAPTION Crews from New Windsor and surrounding fire companies were still working to control a house fire in the 1600 block of Bowersox Road, more than an hour after the blaze began Thursday. Crews from New Windsor and surrounding fire companies were still working to control a house fire in the 1600 block of Bowersox Road, more than an hour after the blaze began Thursday.

alex.mann@carrollcountytimes.com

667-367-4291

twitter.com/alex_mann10