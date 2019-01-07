Gwynn Oak woman charged with theft of nearly $2,000 worth of fragrances from Eldersburg Walgreens

A Gwynn Oak woman has been charged with stealing nearly $2,000 worth of fragrances from the Eldersburg Walgreens.

Victoria Durant was charged Dec. 31 with felony theft $1,500 to under $25,000 for allegedly stealing 31 bottles of men’s and women’s fragrances with a retail value of $1,869.42 on July 1 from Walgreens. She is scheduled to appear in Carroll County District Court on March 1.

According to a news release from the Westminster barrack of the Maryland State Police, troopers responded to the Walgreens at 1260 Liberty Road in Eldersburg for a theft on Sunday, July 1. The manager of the store told troopers that someone had broken into three display cases containing men’s and woman’s fragrances earlier in the day. Troopers reviewed store security cameras and discovered that between 5:53 and 6:30 p.m. a male and female were observed at the display case.

The female removed a tool from her purse that she used to pry open the display cases and the suspects were observed removing 31 various men’s and woman’s fragrances and placing the merchandise in bags the two had brought into the store with them, according to the release. The suspects then proceeded to walk past the registers without paying and leave the parking lot in a dark-colored BMW.

Troopers lifted fingerprints from the cases, which were submitted the State Police Forensic Sciences Division for identification. In late-December, the Westminster barrack was notified that a positive identification of one suspect had been made from the fingerprints recovered. The suspect was identified as Durant, according to the release, and further investigation revealed that Durant owns a BMW matching the description of the vehicle seen in security footage. Durant was subsequently charged with felony theft.