Gwynn Oak man arrested in Carroll, found with a stolen gun and marijuana, police say

A Baltimore County man was arrested Tuesday morning after a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy allegedly caught him speeding while in possession of marijuana, crack cocaine, paraphernalia and a stolen handgun.

Larry Tyrone Neal Jr., 40, of the unit block of Wild Cherry Court in Gwynn Oak, was charged with 16 counts, including possessing narcotics with intent to distribute, possessing other controlled substances and possessing a stolen firearm while committing other crimes. He was held without bail as of 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of probable cause, Neal was speeding east on Md. 140 just before 1 a.m. Tuesday and was pulled over by police. A deputy noticed a marijuana odor and conducted a search after backup arrived, according to the statement.

A deputy saw a clear plastic bag hanging out of Neal’s sweatshirt pocket containing “a white rock like substance,” that the responding deputy identified as crack cocaine, and Neal was placed under arrest, according to the statement.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a bag containing marijuana/THC, a digital scale in a bag with white powder residue, several clear plastic bags, 28 0.40-caliber Winchester hollow point bullets and a loaded black handgun with a laser on the handle, according to the statement.

The gun was checked through dispatch and found to be reported stolen, according to the statement, and Neal is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

Neal told officers he was not the owner of the car he was driving and did not know anything about the gun. Officers told Neal they could still smell marijuana, and Neal said he had some in his boxers, according to the statement.

There was a pouch inside Neal’s boxers that contained a bag of marijuana, according to the statement. Once at central booking, Neal was found to have a joint rolled up in his left shoe, according to the statement.

A background check revealed Neal is on probation and does not have a permit for owning a handgun in Maryland, the statement said.

Neal did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 1.

