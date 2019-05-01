New Windsor woman murdered as result of long-running abuse, according to indictments of man and woman

Prosecutors allege that a continuing pattern of abuse led to a New Windsor woman's death, and a second person has been charged with her murder.

Nicholas William Dolly, 23, and Harley Nicole Keller, 28, were indicted April 25 on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault related to the death of Teresa Drury, 55, on May 12, 2018.

Keller, whose indictment wasn’t made available until Wednesday, and Dolly are both being held without bail, according to electronic court records. Dolly was previously arrested March 29, 2019 and charged in the Carroll County District Court.

According to a memorandum filed by the State’s Attorney’s Office alongside the indictment of Keller, Keller was charged after additional information was learned during the investigation.

According to the memorandum, an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the cause of Drury’s death was by blunt force injury.

When police and EMS responded to her residence on May 12, Keller, who was Drury’s granddaughter, told them Drury had fallen while showering. She said Drury required assistance because she fell multiple times per day, according to the memorandum.

Drury was transported to Carroll Hospital and died a few days later on May 16, 2018.

The autopsy determined that “although some of these injuries may have been caused by multiples falls, the extent and severity of the injuries, especially to the chest and kidney, are not consistent with a fall or falls from standing positions or stairs, but require significant force and are consistent with multiple blunt force impacts,” according to a section quoted in the memorandum.

On March 29, 2019, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the same address after Keller reported Drury’s husband missing. Deputies eventually located him safely at another residence. He told police he had left because of abuse from Dolly and Keller, according to the memorandum.

He told police Dolly had threatened to “kill him like he killed his wife,” according to the statement.

Police say Dolly and Keller abused Teresa Drury mentally and physically over a continuing period before her death. Dolly allegedly kicked and stomped on her and struck her with blunt objects. Keller allegedly pushed her down and struck her as well as aiding and encouraging Dolly in an assault that led to Drury’s death, according to the memorandum.

Electronic court records list John Stalter and Todd Thomas Nugent Jr. from the Office of the Public Defender for Carroll County as Dolly’s attorneys. Nugent said the Public Defender’s Office did not have any comment on the case when reached by phone Wednesday.

No attorney information was listed for Keller and she is scheduled for a May 17 hearing on counsel, according to electronic court records.

No upcoming court dates for Dolly were listed as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

catalina.righter@carrollcountytimes.com

443-974-5583

twitter.com/Cat Righter