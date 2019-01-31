Westminster man charged with assault of trooper who attempted to stop argument

A Westminster man was charged with second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer after he allegedly shoved a Maryland State Police trooper who was trying to intervene in an argument, police said.

Frederick Dolly, 33, of the 600 block of Ridge Road, was charged with one count each of second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, disturbing the peace and failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order. He was released on $7,500 bail, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of probable cause, troopers of the Maryland State Police arrived at a Westminster residence Wednesday, Jan. 30, just after 9 p.m. for a possible altercation. Upon arriving, police made contact with Dolly, who was calm. They detained him until they could assess the situation.

Inside, police spoke to residents, who said everyone in the house had calmed down prior to police arrival and there was no physical altercation, according to the statement.

Police also spoke to a man residing in the basement of the house as others upstairs released Dolly and advised the two to stay apart. A trooper in the basement heard Dolly coming down the steps after allegedly saying, “[expletive,] I’m going to get arrested tonight,” according to the statement.

The trooper attempted to stand in front of Dolly as he approached the other man and told him to stop and return upstairs. Dolly refused and pushed the trooper out of the way to continue forward. Another trooper then grabbed Dolly and forced him to the ground, according to the statement.

Police interviewed Dolly, who said the man had been insulting Dolly’s girlfriend, who was the man’s estranged wife, and the two had gotten in a verbal argument earlier in the day. Both had drank alcohol that evening, according to the statement.

The number listed for Dolly in court documents was no longer in service.

A court scheduling date is set for April 2.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to the Carroll County Times today. »

CAPTION Recruits in the Carroll County Sheriff's Office Training Academy get hands-on training behind the wheel of a police car at the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commissions Driver Training Facility in Sykesville. Recruits in the Carroll County Sheriff's Office Training Academy get hands-on training behind the wheel of a police car at the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commissions Driver Training Facility in Sykesville. CAPTION Recruits in the Carroll County Sheriff's Office Training Academy get hands-on training behind the wheel of a police car at the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commissions Driver Training Facility in Sykesville. Recruits in the Carroll County Sheriff's Office Training Academy get hands-on training behind the wheel of a police car at the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commissions Driver Training Facility in Sykesville. CAPTION A fire in the RockSalt Grille carry out location shut down a portion of West Main Street Westminster on Oct. 5, 2018. A fire in the RockSalt Grille carry out location shut down a portion of West Main Street Westminster on Oct. 5, 2018. CAPTION On Wednesday, Aug. 15, the Taneytown Police Department released their entry into the viral police lip sync video challenge that has public safety personnel across the United States showing off their moves. (Video courtesy Taneytown Police Dept. Facebook) On Wednesday, Aug. 15, the Taneytown Police Department released their entry into the viral police lip sync video challenge that has public safety personnel across the United States showing off their moves. (Video courtesy Taneytown Police Dept. Facebook) CAPTION Police are investigating an armed robber at the Farmers and Merchants Bank in Westminster on Thursday, June 14. Police are investigating an armed robber at the Farmers and Merchants Bank in Westminster on Thursday, June 14. CAPTION Robert Schech Sr. was found not guilty of all charges related to the death of his wife in a November 2016 fire in Hampstead. Robert Schech Sr. was found not guilty of all charges related to the death of his wife in a November 2016 fire in Hampstead.

catalina.righter@carrollcountytimes.com

443-974-5583

twitter.com/Cat Righter