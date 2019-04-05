Carroll police: 38 dogs, some dead, discovered in empty house near Hampstead

After a welfare check, Carroll County animal control workers discovered dozens of dogs, about a third of which had died, inside a residence near Hampstead on Friday.

Units from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Hampstead volunteer fire company were called to the 4300 block of Black Rock Road to assist with entering the residence after no one answered the door.

Inside, 11 dogs were found dead but 27 were alive and were rescued, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

No humans were found inside the residence.

The call came at about 12:15 p.m., and personnel were at the residence for several hours after the discovery. Fire companies from Hampstead, Manchester, Pleasant Valley, Gamber and Upperco, along with members from the Carroll County Hazardous Materials Team, assisted with the rescue and recovery of the dogs.

An anonymous tip alerted animal control to the large number of dogs inside the residence, according to the release. The tip also said no one was seen at the residence for over a week.

Animal control workers continue to investigate, with aid from the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information should contact the Humane Society of Carroll County at 410-848-4810.

Donations to assist in the care and rehabilitation of the rescued dogs can be made through the Humane Society at its website, hscarroll.org.

