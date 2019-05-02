Four Westminster High School students taken to hospital after 'dabbing' marijuana in bathroom

Four girls were hospitalized after smoking marijuana in a bathroom at Westminster High School Thursday morning, a Carroll County Public Schools spokesperson said.

Of the five girls who were dabbing, one had an adverse reaction and was sent to the hospital, spokeswoman Carey Gaddis said; three others were sent to the hospital as a precaution.

Dabbing is another form of smoking marijuana. The “dabs” are highly concentrated doses of cannabis that forms a waxy substance.

The school’s principal, John Baugher, sent an email to parents of students stating the following: “We had a medical emergency today at Westminster High School. Ambulances did respond to the school. The situation is under control and the school is operating on its normal schedule.”

The girls were sent to Carroll Hospital, Gaddis said. Details of their conditions were not immediately clear.

