Carroll County commissioner appointed to FEMA disaster response advisory council

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has appointed Carroll County Commissioner Stephen Wantz, R-District 1, to the Regional Advisory Council in Region III, one of the few elected officials on the disaster response board.

“I am honored to be selected to that; it’s pretty interesting group,” Wantz said of the board, largely composed of law enforcement and emergency management professionals, that helps FEMA prepare for disaster responses. “They make decisions and look at the overall operation and planning for emergency incidents that could occur in our region.”

Region III covers Washington, D.C., Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

“I’ve been advised they meet two or three times a year at various locations up and down the East Coast corridor,” Wantz said. “To have somebody from Carroll on that group is quite an honor.”

Wantz said that history with the volunteer fire service in Carroll County, his serving on Gov. Larry Hogan’s Emergency Management Council and his being a local elected official led to his being approached for the position.

“They like to get input from electeds, especially when it pertains to budget items and the workings that occur with local governments on these things,” he said.

In upcoming meetings with the group, Wantz said, he hopes to share ideas and teach others about things emergency management officials in Carroll County have learned over the years, while also comparing notes with others from along the East Coast.

“I can get some great input on what other jurisdictions do and get some insight on how to maybe change up how we handle emergency incidents,” he said. “We’re one of the best anywhere, but there is always room for improvement when you are dealing with emergency incidents.”

