KKK fliers distributed in Eldersburg neighborhood

At least one Carroll County resident is upset after finding Klu Klux Klan fliers on his property this weekend.

Chris Patrick, of Eldersburg, said he went out to the end of his driveway Sunday night around 4:45 p.m. to pick up the free newspapers that get delivered and found the KKK flier on his property. The flier was inside a plastic baggie and weighed down with bird seed, he said.

Patrick, who has lived in Carroll County since 2000, and for the last 14 years in his home in the Avonshire Woods neighborhood, said he’s never had something like this happen before.

He said he felt “angry” about the situation.

“I don’t want to see that sort of hate in my neighborhood and most all not on my property,” Patrick said.

Patrick said it wasn’t just his house — but the whole neighborhood that received the fliers. And while some people on Facebook — where Patrick posted photos of the fliers — have said that he should just throw it away, he said he couldn’t feel more strongly in the opposite direction.

“You’ve got to shine a bright light on hate like this,” he said, adding that he encourages others who have gotten fliers to talk about them and not just throw them away.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately return request for comment about whether the fliers are under investigation or if they have been placed other areas of the county.

Carroll County isn’t the only community where these fliers or ones similar to them have shown up.

A few dozen flyers targeting immigrants and Jews and advocating membership in the Ku Klux Klan were found scattered in the area of Ellicott City’s Main Street Saturday night, and are being investigated by police in Howard County. Earlier this month, similar fliers were distributed in two communities in Anne Arundel County, and KKK propaganda was distributed twice in a South Baltimore neighborhood in October.