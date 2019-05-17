Three Franklin Elementary students taken to hospital after school bus crash, Baltimore County police say

Three elementary-schoolers were taken to a hospital after a school bus was involved in a crash near the intersection of Md. 30 and Butler Road, police said.

The three students were transported to a local hospital after the crash, which occurred just before 5 p.m. Friday, according to Baltimore County police.

The bus was transporting students from Franklin Elementary School in Reisterstown, and 15 children and one adult were on board at the time of the collision, according to Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson.

As of about 5:30 p.m., Vinson did not yet have information about whether additional vehicles were involved in the crash. More information would likely be available later Friday night, he said.

