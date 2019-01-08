Carroll County school bus struck by vehicle on Md. 97

Three passengers and the driver of a Carroll County Public Schools bus were transported to Carroll Hospital with minor injuries following a collision Tuesday afternoon on Md. 97 near Silver Run Valley Road, police said.

The driver of the bus, a staff member on the bus and two pre-kindergarten students were on board the bus when the crash occurred at 12:22 p.m. The bus was transporting students home from Runnymede Elementary School, said schools Superintendent Steve Lockard.

“The most important thing is that everyone is OK and that everybody responded quickly,” Lockard said. CCPS will await the law enforcement investigation to determine the cause of the crash, he said.

A passenger vehicle traveling on Md. 97 crossed the center yellow line and struck the school bus traveling in the opposite direction, according to Sgt. Hall of the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack.

The brunt of damage was done to the front left side of the passenger vehicle, Hall said.

Emergency responders, CCPS transportation staff and the principal of Runnymede Elementary responded to the scene of the crash. Parents were notified immediately, Lockard said.

