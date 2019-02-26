Heavy fire reported at Bolen's Bull Pen restaurant in Sykesville

Heavy fire broke out at Bolen’s Bull Pen Tuesday night, Feb. 26, officials said.

The chief of the Sykesville volunteer fire company observed heavy fire through the roof upon arrival and called for extra units to the Sykesville pit beef restaurant located at 19 West Old Liberty Road, according to a spokesman for the fire company.

He asked drivers and pedestrians to stay away from the fire scene and the area near Md. 26, Old West Liberty Road and Klee Mill Road. Driving over hoses and equipment causes a safety risks them and interferes with the water supply for firefighting efforts, he said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

