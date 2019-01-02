Woodbine man arrested after alleged kidnapping in Frederick County

A Woodbine man was arrested Wednesday in Frederick County and charged with kidnapping after he allegedly followed his ex-girlfriend to the gym and forced her to get in his car.
Jason M. Bittner, 35, of Woodbine, was arrested by Maryland State Police troopers from the Frederick Barrack in connection with a kidnapping and assault that occurred Wednesday.
Bittner was arrested on charges of kidnapping, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment and taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, he was awaiting an initial appearance before a court commissioner and his bail status had not been determined.
According to a news release from Maryland State Police, a 911 caller reported a kidnapping at the Maximum Fitness gym in the 8400 block of Woodsboro Pike in Walkersville just before 12:30 p.m. Jan. 2.
Troopers made contact with a woman who said Bittner, her ex-boyfriend, had followed her to the gym and when she arrived, he forced her into his vehicle and took her phone, according to the news release. He then drove recklessly around the area, threatening to harm her by causing a head-on collision, she told police.
After abut 30 minutes, he drove back to the gym and allowed her to leave the vehicle, she told police.