Firefighters quickly control barn fire at Baugher's Farm & Orchard in Westminster

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a barn fire at Baugher’s Farm and Orchard, which began as a controlled burn, before it could spread to other structures.

Just after 8 a.m. Tuesday, a call went out for a barn fire in the 1000 block of Baugher’s Road, and the first units arrived to find heavy smoke showing and some fire coming from the barn, said Charles Simpson, a public information officer for the Pleasant Valley volunteer fire company.

About 20 firefighters from Pleasant Valley, Westminster and Taneytown fire companies were able to surround the barn and keep the fire from spreading to an adjacent structure, Simpson said.

“The fire was ignited by residents as a controlled burn, but it got larger than they could control or handle,” Simpson said.

The fire was placed under control at approximately 8:35 a.m.

There were no injuries to any people or animals as a result of the fire.

Times photographer Dylan Slagle contributed to this report.