Fire envelops Watersville Road barn in Mount Airy; no injuries reported

Carroll County units were among those that responded to a Howard County barn fire in the 600 Block of West Watersville Road in the early hours of Monday, Feb. 11.
There were no injuries reported as a result of the Mount Airy fire and no reported livestock fatalities.
Howard County was assisted by Frederick, Montgomery and Carroll County crews including Rescue Squad 12 from the Sykesville-Freedom District volunteer fire department.
When crews arrived on scene, a barn was fully involved.
The first 911 call came at 1:26 a.m. and the fire was placed under control by 5 a.m. said Brad Tanner, director of community outreach and media affairs with Howard County Department of Fire & Rescue Services.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
catalina.righter@carrollcountytimes.com
443-974-5583