Fire envelops Watersville Road barn in Mount Airy; no injuries reported

Catalina Righter
Carroll County units were among those that responded to a Howard County barn fire in the 600 Block of West Watersville Road in the early hours of Monday, Feb. 11.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the Mount Airy fire and no reported livestock fatalities.

Howard County was assisted by Frederick, Montgomery and Carroll County crews including Rescue Squad 12 from the Sykesville-Freedom District volunteer fire department.

When crews arrived on scene, a barn was fully involved.

The first 911 call came at 1:26 a.m. and the fire was placed under control by 5 a.m. said Brad Tanner, director of community outreach and media affairs with Howard County Department of Fire & Rescue Services.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

