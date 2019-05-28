Columbia man charged with assaulting woman in Westminster

A Columbia man was charged Saturday after he allegedly assaulted a woman in Westminster.

Jesse Lee Robertson, 37, of the 9000 block of Watchlight Court in Columbia, was charged with one count each of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He was released on bail Saturday, according to online court records.

According to the statement of charges, Robertson put the victim in a chokehold and slammed her head onto the concrete in the 800 block of Ewing Drive in Westminster.

The victim repeatedly said her head hurt and worried she had a concussion, according to the statement. She was taken to Carroll Hospital.

Robertson posted $7,000 bond and was released from commitment and had a bail hearing Tuesday morning, though online court records did not note the outcome of that hearing at 4 p.m. Tuesday. A trial was scheduled for July 24.

No attorney was listed for Robertson in online court records Tuesday.

